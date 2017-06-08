Latest update June 8th, 2017 9:41 PM

President calls on EU Parliament to support Guyana’s removal from money-laundering blacklist

Jun 08, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (June 8, 2017) President David Granger, today, called for an speedy resolution of the issue regarding the European Union (EU) Parliament’s non-support of Guyana’s removal from the money-laundering blacklist and said that the country has done everything to comply with international best practices relating to open, transparent and responsible government. He made these remarks during his engagements with top officials of the European Union (EU) including a prominent EU Parliamentarian in Brussels, Belgium.

Guyana was recently removed from the blacklist and Ethiopia was added but this move was rejected by the EU Parliament. The EU legislator, with whom the Head of State engaged, explained that differences had arisen between the European Commission and the European Parliament over the blacklisting of countries facilitating money laundering. He noted that this was entirely the reason for the Parliament’s rejection not Guyana’s performance in so far as it relates to money laundering.

The President thanked the EU legislator for the explanation but noted that while the EU is blinking, Guyana is bleeding and reiterated his call for the matter to be resolved.

Later, he also had a meeting with Belgium’s Foreign Minister, Mr. Didier J.L Reynders during which the two countries recommitted to strengthening ties with each other. President Granger said that a good partnership can be forged between the two states, particularly as it relates to the preservation and protection of the environment.

At both engagements, the President was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge and Guyana’s Ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Mr. David Hales.

