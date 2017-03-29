President committed to transparency in development of oil and gas sector

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 29, 2017) President David Granger has informed ExxonMobil’s Executives of Government’s commitment to the development of Guyana’s oil and gas sector in an atmosphere of transparency and trust so that the Parliamentary Opposition and the people of Guyana are fully involved in the process and view the development of a petroleum industry as one of natural interest and involvement.

The President made these comments, this morning, during a meeting with a visiting delegation of ExxonMobil Executives at State House to discuss matters related to the status of exploratory and appraisal work in the Stabroek Block. The Head State said that it is important that there are regular and accurate announcements on matters pertaining to the development of the sector.

“We are committed to the norm of transparency…so that we can move forward at a domestic level, not only in an atmosphere of transparency but trust so that all Guyana would see this not as a short term bonanza; so that Guyanese will see this as a national industry… In this regard we are walking step by step as the developments take place offshore and the developments in terms of our legislations within our regulatory framework in terms of the passage of information to various stakeholders in Guyana and the diaspora so that we can create an environment, which is stable and secure,” the President said.

Minister of Natural Resources, Mr. Raphael Trotman, who also attended the meeting, echoed the President’s sentiments in an invited comment, stating that the engagement this morning is part of an ongoing dialogue that aims to strengthen the relationship between Guyana and ExxonMobil. “As we progress together we have to do so in an open and transparent way being mindful that we are in a parliamentary democracy. We have to ensure that the Opposition is made aware of what is happening and other stakeholders,” the Minister said.

President of the ExxonMobil Exploration Company, Mr. Stephen Greenlee said that the discussions with President Granger were very fruitful and that they look forward to a strengthened productive and transparent relationship. “It was a very positive meeting. We are all very happy that we have such a cordial relationship with the Government; a very productive and transparent relationship,” he said.

Other executives present at the meeting were Mr. Mike Cousins, Executive Vice President ExxonMobil Exploration Company, ExxonMobil Development Company President, Mr. Liam Mallon and Vice President Ms. Lisa Waters, Guyana Country Manager, Mr. Jeff Simons, Ms. Kimberly Brasington, ExxonMobil’s Guyana Public and Government Affairs Manager and incoming Country Manager effective May 1, Project Executive, Mr. Rod Henson. Also Present at the meeting was Presidential Advisor on Petroleum, Dr. Jan Mangal.