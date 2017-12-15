Latest update December 15th, 2017 8:27 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’ – as it awaits decision on Guyana-Venezuela controversy

Dec 15, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 15, 2017

President David Granger said he is prepared to meet with the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General (SG) once again to ensure the final resolution of the Guyana-Venezuela controversy.

“I’ve to meet the Secretary-General and if necessary I’ll go meet him again because this monkey has been on our back for 51 years and we hope to go into the new year with a very clear idea that the matter could be resolved under the law,” the President said in response to questions posed to him at a press conference today.

Guyana is awaiting the SG’s decision following the conclusion of another round of dialogue which was facilitated by the SG’s personal representative, Norwegian Diplomat Dag Nylander. Those discussions were concluded in November and the decision will be handed down before the end of 2017.

“As far as the process is concerned we are hopeful that the current Secretary General will do what the previous Secretary-General, Mr Ban Ki Moon, had committed to do, that is if there was no satisfactory progress,” the President noted.

The SG has committed to have the matter heard in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if there was no satisfactory resolution to the dialogue.

The decades old controversy between the neighbouring countries began in 1962 when Venezuela claimed the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the Guyana-Venezuela border, is null and void.

“As far as we’re concerned Guyana has every legal right. There is nothing, the Venezuelans have not been able to advance any evidence to show that the tribunal award was void. We’re confident we’re on good ground.,” the President said reiterating Guyana’s position on the matter.

Guyana has prepared to litigate the matter at the ICJ and has since set aside funds to pay it legal team to defend its territorial integrity in the coming year.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

Dec 15, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 15, 2017 The Government’s fiscal spending for the year 2018 has been given the green light by the National Assembly. The sums were approved by the National Assembly, this afternoon, after Appropriation Bill 2017, Bill No. 15 of 2017 was put to the House for vote. The...
Read More
Speaker disallows opposition motion to suspend sitting

Speaker disallows opposition motion to suspend...

Dec 15, 2017

Government’s explanation on signing bonus remains consistent- Minister Greenidge

Government’s explanation on signing bonus...

Dec 15, 2017

Finance Ministry 2018 Budget passed

Finance Ministry 2018 Budget passed

Dec 15, 2017

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in students- Minister Henry

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in...

Dec 15, 2017

Police Service Commission to be appointed by year’s end – President

Police Service Commission to be appointed by...

Dec 15, 2017

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana Times article

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana...

Dec 15, 2017

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’ – as it awaits decision on Guyana-Venezuela controversy

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’...

Dec 15, 2017

Social Cohesion very much alive- President Granger

Social Cohesion very much alive- President

Dec 15, 2017

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021 launched

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme...

Dec 15, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,269,364 hits