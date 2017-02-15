President David Granger at the opening of the Argyle International Airport

President David Granger receiving the Presidential Salute
President David Granger inspecting the Guard of Honour
President David Granger in discussion with Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of St. Lucia while they awaited the start of the ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Argyle International Airport. Also in the photograph is Mr. Jerry Narace, former Minister of Health of Trinidad and Tobago
President David Granger and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves touring the exterior of the Argyle International Airport
A Section of the crowd that gathered to celebrate ‘Argyle Day’
President David Granger (fourth from left) at the opening ceremony along with to his right Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of St. Lucia. To the President’s left is Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, Council of State of the Republic of Cuba
President David Granger delivering an address on behalf of Guyana and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)
President David Granger and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves share a warm moment on the Guyanese Head of State’s arrival at the Argyle International Airport.
President David Granger and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge being escorted to the main terminal of the Argyle International Airport by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.
President David Granger receives a red carpet welcome at the Argyle International Airport
