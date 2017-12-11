President David Granger meets with RUSAL workers

Georgetown, Guyana, December 10, 2017 – President David Granger met with some works from RUSAL Guyana during his visit to Hururu, Berbice River, earlier today, who used the opportunity to appeal to him to bring a resolution to ongoing issues related to outstanding payments and tax-free allowances. The Head of State committed to looking into the matter and working to ensure that workers get what is owed to them.