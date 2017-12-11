Latest update December 10th, 2017 11:19 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

President David Granger meets with RUSAL workers

Dec 10, 2017 Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana, December 10, 2017 – President David Granger met with some works from RUSAL Guyana during his visit to Hururu, Berbice River, earlier today, who used the opportunity to appeal to him to bring a resolution to ongoing issues related to outstanding payments and tax-free allowances. The Head of State committed to looking into the matter and working to ensure that workers get what is owed to them.

 

Recent Articles

President David Granger meets with RUSAL workers

President David Granger meets with RUSAL workers

Dec 10, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana, December 10, 2017 – President David Granger met with some works from RUSAL Guyana during his visit to Hururu, Berbice River, earlier today, who used the opportunity to appeal to him to bring a resolution to ongoing issues related to outstanding payments and tax-free...
Read More
Education and agro-processing will transform the Berbice River -President says as he distributed Christmas gifts at Hururu and Kimbia

Education and agro-processing will transform the...

Dec 10, 2017

All surgical theatres at NA Hospital functional unlike opposition MP claims – Min. Lawrence

All surgical theatres at NA Hospital functional ...

Dec 10, 2017

Exxon’s country manager says ‘signing bonuses customary’ -Recommits to being transparent in the industry 

Exxon’s country manager says ‘signing bonuses...

Dec 10, 2017

Public grills Exxon, Govt on oil spill preparedness

Public grills Exxon, Govt on oil spill...

Dec 10, 2017

Linden Mayor steps in to help fire victims

Linden Mayor steps in to help fire victims

Dec 10, 2017

Min Lawrence makes follow-up visit to Skeldon Hospital sees significant improvementsv

Min Lawrence makes follow-up visit to Skeldon...

Dec 10, 2017

Psychiatric facility re-commissioned at New Amsterdam

Psychiatric facility re-commissioned at New...

Dec 10, 2017

Leave No One Behind! #Orangetheworld

Leave No One Behind! #Orangetheworld

Dec 10, 2017

Region Five educators and students recognized for service and achievements

Region Five educators and students recognized for...

Dec 10, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,252,078 hits