President David Granger visit to Haiti

President David Granger is warmly greeted by Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Pierrot Delienne upon his arrival in Antigua and Barbuda where he stopped over on his way to Haiti. The President is visiting Haiti for the Inauguration ceremony of the President elect, Mr. Jovenel Moise in his capacity as Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Head of State of Guyana

President Granger is greeted at the VC Bird International Airport, St. John’s, Antigua by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Haiti, Mr. Pierrot Delienne