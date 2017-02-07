President David Granger visit to Haiti

President David Granger is warmly greeted by Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Pierrot Delienne upon his arrival in Antigua and Barbuda where he stopped over on his way to Haiti. The President is visiting Haiti for the Inauguration ceremony of the President elect, Mr. Jovenel Moise in his capacity as Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Head of State of Guyana
President Granger is greeted at the VC Bird International Airport, St. John’s, Antigua by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Haiti, Mr. Pierrot Delienne
President David Granger, today, arrived in Haiti to attend the Inauguration Ceremony of the President elect of the Republic of Haiti, Mr. Jovenel Moise. On his way there, he briefly stopped over at Antigua and Barbuda, where he was greeted by Haiti’s Foreign Minister, Mr. Pierrot Delienne (backing camera) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, Mr. Charles Fernandez (white shirt)
President David Granger and Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, taking the salute at the VC Bird International Airport, St. John’s, Antigua during his brief stop over, earlier today
