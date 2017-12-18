President David Granger’s 5Bs on the move – Essequibo, Parafait Harmony receive buses

DPI Guyana, Monday, December 18, 2017

President David Granger’s Buses, Boats, Bicycles, Books and Breakfast (Five Bs) initiative was taken to Regions Two and Three, where two buses (one each) were given to schools at Queenstown Essequibo Coast and Parfaite Harmony, West Bank Demerara.

The 30-seater buses were handed to the respective regions by Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally on Monday. The bus, at Parfaite Harmony, was donated by Director of Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST), Dr. Suresh Narine and Komal Singh of GAICO Construction. While the other, at Essequibo, was donated by a prominent businessman.

During the presentation ceremony at the Parfaite Harmony, Primary School, Minister Ally reaffirmed government’s commitment to ensuring equal access to education for all of the country’s children.

“Education is high on the agenda of government’s priorities, and we are fully committed to ensuring that all children throughout Guyana have equal access to education, through the President’s Five B’s programme. The president initiated this programme because the administration believes in reducing poverty, reducing inequalities and providing a good life for all”, Minister Ally told the people of Parfaite Harmony.

Minister Ally further stated that the administration recognised the pivotal role education plays in the pursuit of development and social transformation. She added that it promotes personal development, strengthens respect for human rights and freedoms, enables individuals to participate effectively in society, and promotes understanding, friendship and acceptance.

“Therefore, the 5Bs programme has thus far been extremely successful”, the Minister said. She added, it is now bridging the gap between the hinterland and the coastal regions by providing increased access to transportation for school children, to get to and from school. Students are now able to get to school in a timely manner and parents are no longer burdened with transportation expenses.

Minister Ally noted that today’s commissioning is as a result of a promise made to the people of Parfaite Harmony, who requested a bus to service the students of that area. This will add to the one the region already has and will provide service to those secondary aged students attending the West Demerara and Patentia Secondary School.

“Today’s commissioning is a testimony of good governance. Access to education must not be seen as a privilege for some but as a basic human right for all our children. We need every single child or teenage boys and girls, to thrive and excel. If we really want our children to become the great investor’s and problem-solvers of tomorrow, we must ensure that we become an educated nation and invest in them”, Minister Ally emphasised.

Region Three’s Regional Executive Officer (REO) Denis Jaikaran explained that since the 5Bs programme was initiated, the region has seen tremendous improvement in school attendance, and it will further improve with the new addition. He promised that the regional administration will ensure proper management of the bus.

Meanwhile, Dr. Suresh Narine acknowledged the role that teachers play in molding the children, whom the transportation is provided to. He described children as the country’s most important resource adding that it was imperative that the necessary investment is made in their lives.

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry also attended the presentation ceremony at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast.

President Granger’s Five Bs programme continues to garner support nationwide from members of the private sector and private citizens who are interested in giving back, through the initiative. The government has thus far commissioned 27 buses across the country, along with nine boats and hundreds of bicycles, and books.

By: Synieka Thorne

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/