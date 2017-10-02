Latest update October 2nd, 2017 6:53 PM

DPI, Guyana

President denounces criticism of Govt’s aid to hurricane-affected islands

Oct 02, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, October 02, 2017

President David Granger has dismissed recent criticisms which condemned his administration for sending relief to hurricane-affected Caribbean countries.

The President was at the time addressing a gathering at a tree planting exercise and commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the People’s National Congress (PNC) at Burnham Drive, Linden, on Sunday.

The Head of State recalled the devastation that occurred in the Caribbean Region, namely Barbuda, Tortola and the British Virgin Islands. He shared his observation that the catastrophe in the Caribbean and the United States is being caused by global warming and has left many persons, some of whom are Guyanese, destitute.

“Our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean are suffering and people criticising us for helping. If your neighbour’s house burn down and he has no food, water, shelter or nothing to eat and he is exposed and you wouldn’t help him? We have brothers and sisters in Tortola and Antigua and Barbuda and that is our concern.”

In emphasizing the need for compassion, President Granger remarked, had the situation been reversed, Guyanese would have been appreciative of assistance from fellow Caribbean states.

Taking into consideration the devastation that followed the hurricanes, the president has urged that persons observe climate change measures.

“We are dealing with a climatic phenomenon…We have to be careful because here in Linden where bauxite is being produced for over 100 years now. We are not free from flooding and sometimes they are caused by the river system. Those hurricanes only occur certain time of the year when the water off the coast of West Africa gets warm and creates low-pressure system. The warmer the water, the more fierce the hurricane will be and that is what has happened,” President Granger explained.

Guyana has been supporting and will continue to support affected countries the Head of State reiterated.

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

