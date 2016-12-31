President Granger announces Senior Counsel appointments

Dec 31, 2016 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases
Georgetown, Guyana – (December 31, 2016)
His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, is pleased to appoint the following persons as Senior Counsel, learned in the law in Guyana, on account of their exemplary experience, erudition, excellence and diligence in the practice of the law, with effect from January 1, 2017:
Senior Counsel appointments were last made in 1996.
