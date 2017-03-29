President Granger meets with Chancellor of the University of Guyana

Latest update March 29th, 2017 5:54 PM
Mar 29, 2017
Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases
Georgetown, Guyana – (March 29, 2017) His Excellency, President David Granger, earlier today, met with the Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Nigel Eon Harris, at State House.
The meeting was convened to discuss matters relating to the University, the highest tertiary institution in the country.
Professor Harris, a former Vice- Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, was appointed to serve as the ninth Chancellor of the University of Guyana with effect from August 26, 2015.
President Granger listens attentively as Professor Harris makes a point during their meeting at State House, earlier today
President David Granger (right) alongside Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Nigel Harris.
Mar 29, 2017
Enter your email address to subscribe to this website and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Email Address
Hits
Pages|Hits |Unique