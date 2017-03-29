Latest update March 29th, 2017 5:54 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

President Granger meets with Chancellor of the University of Guyana

Mar 29, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 29, 2017) His Excellency, President David Granger, earlier today, met with the Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Nigel Eon Harris, at State House.

The meeting was convened to discuss matters relating to the University, the highest tertiary institution in the country.

Professor Harris, a former Vice- Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, was appointed to serve as the ninth Chancellor of the University of Guyana with effect from August 26, 2015.

President Granger listens attentively as Professor Harris makes a point during their meeting at State House, earlier today

President David Granger (right) alongside Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Nigel Harris.

 

 

News Categories

Documents

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this website and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Website Traffic

Hits

Pages|Hits |Unique

  • Last 24 hours: 19,931
  • Last 7 days: 125,314
  • Last 30 days: 500,373
  • Online now: 38