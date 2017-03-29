President Granger meets with Chancellor of the University of Guyana

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 29, 2017) His Excellency, President David Granger, earlier today, met with the Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Nigel Eon Harris, at State House.

The meeting was convened to discuss matters relating to the University, the highest tertiary institution in the country.

Professor Harris, a former Vice- Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, was appointed to serve as the ninth Chancellor of the University of Guyana with effect from August 26, 2015.