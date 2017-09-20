Latest update September 20th, 2017 1:01 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

President Granger meets with Mauritius Prime Minister -on sidelines of UNGA in New York

Sep 20, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 20, 2017) President David Granger yesterday met with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr.Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York whom he said he will be working closer with in the future, particularly within the framework of the Commonwealth.

In an update to the Guyanese and Mauritius media corps after the meeting, the Head of State explained that both Guyana and Mauritius are currently faced with claims on their respective territories and said that he and Prime Minister Jugnauth reaffirmed their unreserved support for each other.

President David Granger with his delegation which included Minister of Public Affairs, Ms. Dawn Hastings-Williams and Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Michael Ten-Pow during the meeting with Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his delegation.

“With regard to the territorial issue between Mauritius and the UK [United Kingdom], Guyana has already made forthright statements. We support Mauritius and I also took the opportunity to raise the territorial claims on Guyana’s territory by Venezuela. Mauritius as part of the Commonwealth has always given us support so there is mutual support in terms of the territorial claims against these two countries,” President Granger said.

The two leaders also spoke of their commitment to environmental protection. President Granger said that this would be a hot button issue next year when they meet again at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London. “We feel that the Commonwealth would be a good forum to keep the issue of climate change and global warming alive. We are going to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and I am sure we are going to raise it there.”

Prior to the meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth, the Head of State also met with Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Ms. Grete Faremo and a UN delegation which included Assistant Secretary General, and UNOPS Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Vitaly Vanshelboim and two Advisers Mr. Morten Wetland and Mr. Drajan Micic.

From left: Mr. Drajan Micic, Mr. Vitaly Vanshelboim, Ms. Grete Faremo, President David Granger and Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Ambassador Michael Ten-Pow during their discussions.

President David Granger flanked by Executive Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Ms. Grete Faremo and Minister of Public Affairs, Ms. Dawn Hastings-Williams.

 

President David Granger speaking to members of the Guyanese and Mauritius media corps after the meeting with Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

President David Granger and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth during their meeting.

 

Recent Articles

Cabinet approved $809M to allow for efficient drainage in critical areas move critical as the agency prepares for Dec/Jan rainy period

Cabinet approved $809M to allow for efficient drainage in critical...

Sep 20, 2017

Over $809M has been approved for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to execute critical drainage works. Among those the projects, farmers and residents of Region Two will soon benefit from the installation of drainage pump to assist in their drainage and irrigation woes. The...
Read More
Address of His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the 72nd Session of the General Assembly of the United Nations

Address of His Excellency Brigadier David...

Sep 20, 2017

Mrs. Granger, CARICOM and African First Ladies and Spouses to advance investment in women

Mrs. Granger, CARICOM and African First Ladies...

Sep 20, 2017

President Granger meets with Mauritius Prime Minister -on sidelines of UNGA in New York

President Granger meets with Mauritius Prime...

Sep 20, 2017

President to raise climate change concerns at Commonwealth HOG meeting

President to raise climate change concerns at...

Sep 19, 2017

Santa Aratak Mission seeks slice of tourism pie

Santa Aratak Mission seeks slice of tourism pie

Sep 19, 2017

Integrated Health Service Delivery Network piloted in four regions

Integrated Health Service Delivery Network...

Sep 19, 2017

North Rupunini residents observe “Heritage Village” activity

North Rupunini residents observe “Heritage...

Sep 19, 2017

DHB feasibility study completed, recommends three-lane low bridge at Houston – Versailles

DHB feasibility study completed, recommends...

Sep 19, 2017

Min. Gaskin dismisses Jagdeo’s statement about economy collapse

Min. Gaskin dismisses Jagdeo’s statement about...

Sep 19, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 986,219 hits