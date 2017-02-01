President Granger says general review of Boards and Agencies being undertaken – apologises for short notice to Justice Cecil Kennard

Georgetown, Guyana – (February 1, 2017) President David Granger, today, said that the Government has undertaken a general review of the State Boards, Agencies and Commissions, with the aim of establishing an age of retirement for persons who sit on these Government arms.

The President was at the time responding to questions posed by media operatives at State House after the Accreditation ceremony of Switzerland’s new Ambassador to Guyana, in relation to Justice Cecil Kennard. Justice Kennard was asked to step down as Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority due to his age. The President offered an apology for the short notice, but maintained that it was a decision that had to be taken.

“There was no negative report. In fact, the decision was taken to review all of the Boards including the Central Housing and Planning Authority. I regret very much the short notice. He does deserve longer notice and there was a consideration of the length of service and the age of the persons holding those offices. I have worked with him and he came before the Disciplined Forces Commission and he has a lot of bright ideas, but at this time we look forward to filling all of the Constitutional appointments. We also have the Public Service Tribunal…We want to fill the Ombudsman so it is a result of a general review of all the agencies, Boards and Commissions,” President Granger said.

The President said that Justice Kennard’s work is exemplary but the Government is focused on creating an atmosphere in which other persons, who are younger, are able to take a lead. It is expected that in the coming days, more information would become available.

“So it is not a criticism of his service but there will be a general order explaining our policy on age and retirement for Agencies, Boards and Commissions but at the same time we hope to give other persons an opportunity to serve so that over a period of time we build up expertise in the younger generations too. So it is not a criticism of Justice Kennard. There will be further information but nobody is being purged. We are simply trying to give other persons the ability to serve,” the President said.