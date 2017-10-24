Latest update October 24th, 2017 3:08 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

President Granger to attend IV CARICOM-Mexico Summit in Belize

Oct 24, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 23, 2017) His Excellency David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana will be out of the jurisdiction for a visit to  Belize City, Belize, over the period October 24-26, 2017 to attend the IV Caribbean Community (CARICOM)-Mexico Summit on October 25, 2017. The Head of State will be accompanied by Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge.

During his visit there, the President is expected to attend a Cocktail Reception hosted by the Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, on behalf of the Prime Minister of Belize, Right Honorable Dean Barrow, the  Opening Ceremony of the IV CARICOM-Mexico Summit, Plenary Sessions and Caucus.

In addition to Guyana, the Heads of Government for Barbados, Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and Ministers and other officials from Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Suriname are also participating in the Summit.

The Summit is focused on consolidating the relationship between Mexico and CARICOM states and promoting further cooperation between that country and the regional body in the areas of trade, security and disaster preparedness among others.

The Summit will be preceded by a Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of CARICOM Member States and Mexico on October 25, 2017.

Recent Articles

Plans moving apace to have Lethem Industrial Estate operational by 2019

Plans moving apace to have Lethem Industrial Estate operational by...

Oct 24, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 At a recent site visit to the Industrial Estate in Lethem, South Rupununi, Region Nine, Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin expressed satisfaction with the works being conducted. Roads, culverts, and drainage works are currently being carried out at the site....
Read More
GEPAOA donates over US$2000 to 5 B’s initiative

GEPAOA donates over US$2000 to 5 B’s initiative

Oct 24, 2017

President Granger to attend IV CARICOM-Mexico Summit in Belize

President Granger to attend IV CARICOM-Mexico...

Oct 24, 2017

St. Ignatius students urged to maintain cultures and traditions

St. Ignatius students urged to maintain cultures...

Oct 24, 2017

Sophia squatters granted till January 2018 to remove

Sophia squatters granted till January 2018 to...

Oct 23, 2017

“Local government commission members experienced and distinguished”- Minister Bulkan

“Local government commission members...

Oct 23, 2017

Brazil’s school feeding programme a model to follow – First Lady Sandra Granger

Brazil’s school feeding programme a model to...

Oct 23, 2017

Lethem Town Week hailed a success by residents

Lethem Town Week hailed a success by residents

Oct 23, 2017

EBD Pedestrian overpasses set for November deadline

EBD Pedestrian overpasses set for November...

Oct 23, 2017

First Lady a champion for women’s empowerment – Success in Business workshop facilitator at Kwakwani

First Lady a champion for women’s empowerment...

Oct 23, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,085,691 hits