President Granger to attend IV CARICOM-Mexico Summit in Belize

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 23, 2017) His Excellency David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana will be out of the jurisdiction for a visit to Belize City, Belize, over the period October 24-26, 2017 to attend the IV Caribbean Community (CARICOM)-Mexico Summit on October 25, 2017. The Head of State will be accompanied by Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge.

During his visit there, the President is expected to attend a Cocktail Reception hosted by the Chairman of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, on behalf of the Prime Minister of Belize, Right Honorable Dean Barrow, the Opening Ceremony of the IV CARICOM-Mexico Summit, Plenary Sessions and Caucus.

In addition to Guyana, the Heads of Government for Barbados, Belize, Grenada, St. Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago and Ministers and other officials from Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Suriname are also participating in the Summit.

The Summit is focused on consolidating the relationship between Mexico and CARICOM states and promoting further cooperation between that country and the regional body in the areas of trade, security and disaster preparedness among others.

The Summit will be preceded by a Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of CARICOM Member States and Mexico on October 25, 2017.