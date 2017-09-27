President Granger’s address on climate change timely- Minister Allicock

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Climate change is real and has been even more evident in the last three months. Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs Sydney Allicock has described President David Granger’s address to the United Nations General Assembly on climate change as timely.

The Minister, in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), said he is very appreciative of the President’s reference to Guyana’s forested area and the steps being taken to preserve it. Minister Allicock indicated that Guyana has eighty (80) percent of its forest still intact, which provides us with pure air and water. He added that the Indigenous People have played a significant role in keeping the forest intact.

“I think the president and his presentation at United Nations was very, very appropriate and for us the Indigenous People, it means more than just living; it is about how we manage and how we care for our natural environment” the Minister stated.

The Iwokrama International Centre, the Kaieteur National Park, Kanaku protected areas and Shell Beach are just a few of the forested areas that are well preserved. However, Minister Allicock revealed that Kanashen in Deep South Rupununi has recently been named a protected area. It is the first indigenous area to officially have such a status.

“We are so happy that they have been able to have that because it is an area that is rich in biodiversity, more so for the people themselves and being at the extreme end of Guyana this is a need”, Minister Allicock enthused.

The Minister observed that Guyana is very fortunate and should prize the forest and the environment. He is encouraging persons to make the effort to understand how the ecosystem functions, so they can play a role in the protection of the environment. He is also of the belief that schools should place more focus on protection of the environment.

In April 2016, Guyana signed onto the COP 21 Climate Change agreement in Paris. The agreement calls for zero net anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions to be reached during the second half of the 21st century.

Parties to the agreement will also pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The 1.5 degrees’ Celsius goal will require zero emissions sometime between 2030 and 2050, according to some scientists.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite