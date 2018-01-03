President grants Opposition’s request for more time to conduct due diligence on Chancellor, Chief Justice appointments

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 3, 2018) Pursuant to Article 127 (1) of the Constitution, President David Granger, today, met with Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo to discuss the appointments of a substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice. The two sides also discussed the nominees to the Teaching Service Commission (TSC). The Head of State’s delegation included Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon and Attorney General, Mr. Basil Williams, while the Opposition Leader was accompanied by Members of Parliament of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Ms. Gail Teixeira and Ms. Priya Manickchand.

The President had written to the Opposition Leader, informing him of the two persons to be appointed as Chancellor and Chief Justice. He (Mr. Jagdeo) is also in receipt of their respective resumes.

In a brief comment after the meeting, Minister Harmon informed that the Opposition requested more time to conduct their own due diligence regarding the two nominees. This request was granted by President Granger. “He requested a month to do due diligence which the President graciously agreed to…and we expect to meet again on February 7, when we will have that matter finalised,” the Minister said.

With regard to the TSC, Minister Harmon explained that the President had submitted the full list of seven nominees to Mr. Jagdeo, with whom he is required to consult. Of the seven names, the three that were identified by the President, were the subject of the discussions between the two sides. Mr. Jagdeo spoke of a convention whereby the Opposition is allowed to put forward a nomination to the Commission and in the interest of good governance, the President readily agreed.

“Clearly that is not what the law is, but in so far as us trying to ensure that we have a Commission that is fully representative [of the Guyanese society], the President agreed for the Leader of the Opposition to submit a name that he will consider. So as it is right now, the Commission is not yet established because of the need for the Leader of the Opposition to submit a name, which he has undertaken to have done very shortly because of the need to ensure that we have a Commission to deal with the issues in relation to [the teaching fraternity],” Minister Harmon said.

The provision of a name by the Opposition Leader will signal the end of the necessary consultations on the TSC. The President will then consider the Opposition’s nominee, paving the way for the appointment of this Commission.