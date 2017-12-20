President, high-level team to attend MERCOSUR in Brazil

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 20, 2017

President David Granger and a high-level team, including top government ministers, will be in Brazil for a number of high profile meetings in the coming days.

The President will first attend the summit of Presidents of MERCOSUR on December 21. Guyana is an associate member of the union of South American trade bloc which was created by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay in 1991 to, among other things, adopt a common trade policy toward outside countries and blocs.

Several preparatory meetings were held from December 18, for the summit of Presidents of MERCOSUR, which has been described as one of the most important events of the year of the bloc.

The last conference was held in 2015, where President Granger attended and presented on behalf of Guyana. There, the Head of State assured that Guyana is an asset to the bloc and assured that Guyana remains committed to pursuing its continental destiny as an active member.

Following his attendance at MERCOSUR, President Granger is expected to make an official state visit to Brazil’s President Michel Temer. The meeting stems from discussions held last month between President Granger and Brazil’s Ambassador to Guyana Lineu Pupo de Paula.

Discussions between the neighbouring Heads of State are likely to include deepening cooperation between Guyana and Brazil’s military and the continuation of the work of the Guyana-Brazil Joint Technical Working Group, which was established to identify and implement key developmental projects between the two countries.

Also accompanying the Head of State is Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson.

By: Ernestine Leonard in Brazil