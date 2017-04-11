President meets with members of Junior Chambers International- West Indies Chapter

Georgetown, Guyana – (April 11, 2017) President David Granger, yesterday, was paid a courtesy call at State House by members of the West Indies Chapter of the Junior Chambers International (JCI), a non-profit, non-governmental organisation which encourages young people to become active citizens and to participate in efforts towards social and economic development, international co-operation, good-will and understanding.

The members included President of JCI Guyana, Ms. Terrianne Bascom, Vice President of JCI West Indies, Ms. Deondra Wishart, Adviser to JCI Guyana, Ms. Petal Ridley and Executive Vice President of JCI West Indies from Antigua, Ms. Shenella Govia. Ms. Govia is currently visiting Guyana as part of her required duties as an elected member.

The President, during a brief conversation with Ms. Govia in the presence of the other members, said that part of understanding what Guyana is about is understanding Guyana’s focus toward becoming a ‘green’ State. “We are putting the protection of the environment on the forefront of all our policies and I am glad to be able to speak with you because we would [want] you to take that as part of your assignment… and we see it as part of the legacy of the Caribbean Community. We don’t see it as our property; we feel that all of the other CARICOM countries should be able to share in this… many of our nationals also live in Antigua… We are a CARICOM country to the bone. We

are committed to the Caribbean,” the President said.

After the meeting, Ms. Govia, who gave brief remarks about her visit to Guyana, said that part of her reason for visiting is to also provide training courses for members of JCI Guyana. So far, she said that she has conducted sessions on how to create an impact on society through the implementation of sustainable projects as well as training on administrative matters. “It was overwhelming to meet the President… coming here and being given that opportunity; I feel honoured. Some persons dream of meeting the President and I am honoured to have been given the chance,” she said.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a non-profit, international, non-governmental organisation of young people between 18 and 40 years old. It has members in about 124 countries, and regional or national organisations in many of them. It has consultative status with the Council of Europe, with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and with UNESCO. It was founded in St Louis, USA in 1915.