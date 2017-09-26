Latest update September 25th, 2017 8:18 PM

DPI, Guyana

President meets with UN Secretary General, high ranking officials from international organisations

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 25, 2017) As the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly winds down, President David Granger today had several engagements with high-ranking officials from a number of international organisations including the United Nations Secretary General, Mr. António Guterres. The President’s delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge, Presidential Adviser on Petroleum, Dr. Jan Mangal, Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Audrey Waddell, Sir Shridath Ramphal and Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Mr. Michael Ten-Pow.

President David Granger exchanges a handshake with the United Nations Secretary General, Mr. António Guterres.

Earlier today, the Head of State met with Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Mr. Achim Steiner and a team which included UNDP’s Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean, Ms. Jessica Faieta, Regional Adviser at the Regional Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mr. Kenroy Roach, a Guyanese and UNDP’s Policy Specialist, Ms. Rosita Todorova. During this meeting, the two sides discuss Guyana’s ‘green state’ agenda as well as the projects that the UNDP are currently implementing in Guyana.

The President later met with the President of Chevron Africa and Latin America Exploration and Production Company, Mr. Clay Neff and Chevron’s General Manager of Policy, General and Government Affairs and Latin America Exploration and Production Company, Mr. Mamadou Marcel Blondin Beye. During that meeting, Mr. Neff relayed to President Granger, Chevron’s interest with regard to investments in Guyana.

The Head of State and his delegation also met with President of HESS Corporation, Mr. John Hess and the company’s Senior Vice-President and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Timothy Goodell. HESS Corporation is an oil exploration company that holds a 30 percent interest in Exxon Mobil’s offshore drilling operations in the Stabroek Block. In May, Mr. Hess met with President Granger when he visited Guyana and reaffirmed his Company’s commitment to ensuring that their operations are done in a transparent manner.

President David Granger and his delegation during the meeting with the United Nations General Secretary, António Guterres. The President’s delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge, Presidential Adviser on Petroleum, Dr. Jan Mangal, Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Audrey Waddell, Sir Shridath Ramphal and Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Mr. Michael Ten-Pow.

From left: Advisor on Petroleum to President David Granger, Dr. Jan Mangal, Sir Shridath Ramphal, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Rudolph Ten-Pow, President David Granger, President of Chevron Africa and Latin America Exploration and Production Company, Mr. Clay Neff, Chevron’s General Manager of Policy, General and Government Affairs and Latin America Exploration and Production Company, Mr. Mamadou Marcel Blondin Beye and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Carl Greenidge during the meeting, earlier today.

 

