President orders COI into plot to kill him

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 30, 2017

His Excellency President David Granger has ordered a Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the alleged assassination plot against him. Minister of State Joseph Harmon during revealed today at a post Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.

The Minister said that, within two weeks’ time the government will make public the COI and the identity of the persons who will be leading the inquiry.

The President has the authority to order a COI into any matter that is of public safety and happiness of the people of this country, the Minister said.

“Any plot or attempt to cause harm to his Excellency must be something that is in the public interest. So it is not a matter of not having confidence in any particular entity but it is the right of the president to determine if he requires any deeper level of inquiry into any matter”, Minister Harmon explained.

In April reports, surfaced in the media of an alleged plot to kill the Head of State. During the said period Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed at a post-Cabinet press briefing that Cabinet and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were aware of a reported threat made against President Granger’s life.

By: Ranetta La Fleur