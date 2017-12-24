President, Prime Minister celebrate Christmas Eve with Christmas shoppers

DPI, GUYANA, Sunday, December 24, 2017

This morning President David Granger led a ministerial team on a tour of the Stabroek Market Square, while Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo led a similar team from the Bourda Market to Camp Street vicinity, along Regent Street.

The Head of State spoke with vendors and shoppers, listened to their concerns, and answered several questions.

The team accompanying President David Granger included Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, and Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson.

The second team, led by Prime Minister Nagamootoo included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, Minister of Public Affairs, Dawn Hastings-Williams, Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry and Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma. This group also interacted with shoppers purchasing last minute items and business owners getting in Christmas Eve sales.

Here are some scenes from this morning’s activities.

By: Zanneel Williams

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/