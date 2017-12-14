President reiterates commitment to teachers’ development

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 14, 2017

“Teachers are the foundation of our public education system without you, we cannot achieve our aim of quality education.”

This was endorsement made by President David Granger this morning, as he delivered the feature address, to the most recent batch of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) educators.

“You teachers are pivotal to realising the aspiration of quality education, of building a cohesive nation, a nation with one destiny”, the President said. He told the graduates that this is the first step in their self-development as educators and encouraged them to pursue further studies at the University of Guyana.

President Granger said his administration has been working assiduously to ensure that the educators are given the very best opportunities, so that they can disseminate the knowledge gained, and by extension contribute to this nation’s development.

“It is my administration’s policy to ensure that teachers have the tools to be efficient in their profession and effective in the classroom. We will continue this effort to support our teachers. We must work collectively and collaboratively to solve the problem in our education system”, he stated.

Principal, Viola Rowe reported that of the 468 graduates; 126 are trained in early childhood education, 164 in primary education, 178 in secondary education. Female student accounted for 88 percent, while the remaining 12 percent represented male students.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education’s Deputy Chief Education Officer (acting) Ingrid Trotman reminded the educators of their valuable contribution to country, and called on more men to embrace the teaching profession.

The theme of the graduation was “Going green through STEAM”. Last year the President secured a $50M grant from the Chinese government, for the training of teachers in the STEAM subject (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

By: Zanneel Williams

