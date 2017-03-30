President swears-in seventh member of Lands COI

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 30, 2017) President David Granger today swore-in Ms. Paulette Henry to the Lands Commission of Inquiry at State House. Ms. Henry was unable to attend the initial ceremony on March 10 when the Chairman and other members of the Commission took their oath.

The Commission was established to examine and make recommendations to resolve issues and uncertainties surrounding the individual, joint or communal ownership of lands, along with Amerindian land titling issues. It is being chaired by Rev. George Chuck-A-Sang and includes Mr. David James, Mrs. Carol Khan-James, Professor Rudolph James, Mr. Lennox Caleb and Ms. Belinda Persaud.