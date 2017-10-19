President to attend CARICOM/Mexico Summit in Belize

Latest update October 19th, 2017 10:05 PM

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, October 19, 2017

President David Granger, accompanied by Second Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge will be attending the fourth CARICOM/Mexico Summit, in Belize City, Belize, slated for October 25, 2017.

This summit will provide a platform for dialogue at the highest political level on issues of mutual importance, including CARICOM/Mexico trade relations, cooperation on Agriculture, climate change, sustainable development, natural disasters and disaster management.

Mexican President, Enrique Peña Nieto, is scheduled to be in Belize for the Summit, upon the invitation of Belize’s Prime Minister, Dean Barrow and will co-chair the event.

The President’s participation aims to consolidate the progress of the third CARICOM – Mexico Summit and endorse Mexico’s importance to cooperation with the Caribbean in matters of security, migration, climate change mitigation and prevention of natural disasters.

The Caribbean and Mexico share a longstanding relationship, with Mexico being the first country to establish a joint commission with CARICOM in 1974.

 

By: Stacy Carmichael 

