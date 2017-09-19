Latest update September 19th, 2017 7:31 PM

DPI, Guyana

President to raise climate change concerns at Commonwealth HOG meeting

Sep 19, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, September 19, 2017

President David Granger said he will raise concerns about climate change and global warming when he attends the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

President David Granger in discussion with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The President met with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland today on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly Meeting at the UN Headquarters, New York.

The Head of State said discussions included climate change. “We feel that the Commonwealth will be a good forum to keep the issue of climate change and global warming alive and we are going to London next year at the Commonwealth next year and will raise it there”, the President noted.

Also included in the discussion was the matter of assistance from the Commonwealth in the development of Guyana’s Oil and Gas Industry. “Mainly in that regard it is governance it is legislation drafting and using the experience in other petroleum producing countries that is the main area in which we have been collaborating”, President Granger explained.

During a meeting with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, President Granger and Prime Minister Jugnauth shared their “mutual support in terms of the territorial claims” in both countries. Mauritius has territorial despite with Britain. “We support Mauritius”, President Granger said.

Likewise, Guyana raised its border controversy with Venezuela during the meeting. “Mauritius, as part of the Commonwealth, has always given us support,” the President noted.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

