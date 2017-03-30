Press Release: Ministry of Natural Resources, University of Guyana to Partner for Academic Development – exploring avenues to extend support beyond $100M financing already pledged

In keeping with a commitment made at the Ministry’s outreach to Students and Lecturers of the University of Guyana on March 2, 2017, Minister Raphael Trotman and a team from the Ministry of Natural Resources visited the Faculty of Technology on March 29, 2017 to explore the facilities and better understand their needs. The visit was facilitated by the Dean of the Faculty of Technology Ms. Elena Trim and included staff and students of the faculty.

The faculty’s development is important to the Ministry of Natural Resources since its graduates directly support the work of the country; particularly in the mining sector. Minister Trotman was able to get a firsthand look at the currently underequipped lab facilities and class rooms to ascertain what assistance can be provided for the facilities to become fully functional.

This visit follows a meeting held on March 22, 2017 between Minister Trotman, Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Newell Dennison, and a team from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Guyana, Professor Ivelaw Griffith and the Deputy Vice Chancellors and Deans of sector relevant faculties of the University to discuss areas for collaboration and support between the two entities.

During that meeting Minister Trotman and team were updated on the ongoing efforts by the University of Guyana to increase its reach, diversify its programmes, expand its financial base and build stronger relationships locally and internationally. Professor Griffith also noted the institution’s keen interest in being properly positioned to support the needs of Guyana’s economy and proposed a number of potential areas that the Ministry of Natural Resources, it agencies and partners can support.

These included lab facilities and equipment, training, research and access to scholarships to strengthen human capital. Discussions also included the importance of a Business Development Center as a way to position the University as a resource pool from which qualified and skilled Guyanese can be drawn to support the development of the natural resources sector.

Minister Trotman has expressed his commitment to work with the University and conveyed his willingness to engage partners in the natural resources sector to explore new ways to expand support outside of the GYD$100M over 3 years that has already been assured from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC). He has also stressed the importance of identifying synergies and engaging in collaborative efforts that can significantly expand the initial support being provided.

The Ministry of Natural Resources remains committed to the development of Guyana’s youth, and as such efforts are also ongoing to further incorporate youth in the work of the Ministry through its programmes and projects.