Prime Minister applauds Carter Center

GEORGETOWN, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 – Mr Jason Calder, country representative of the Carter Center is wrapping up his stint in promoting transparency and multi- stakeholder cooperation in Guyana.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo today (Wednesday, June 21), Mr Calder recalled his Center’s role in establishing the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (G-EITI), as this country heads towards being an oil and gas economy.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo expressed gratitude for the critical work of the Carter Center in bringing good governance to Guyana, and conveyed his personal appreciation to former President Jimmy Carter for his outstanding role in the political life of Guyana.

The Prime Minister also applauded the initiative by Mr Calder in promoting understanding of the constitutional reform process, and indicated willingness to work with the Carter Center in the future, to realise the goals of the process which includes government – opposition cooperation.

Mr Calder leaves Guyana next month after his one year stint.