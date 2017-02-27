Prime Minister attended Competition Law and Policy workshop

GEORGETOWN, Monday, February 27, 2017 – Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Ministers of Government and Members of Parliament, today, attended a sensitisation workshop on Competition Law and Policy.

The workshop was held in the Parliament Chamber at Public Buildings.

Dr Kusha Harakhsingh, Chairman of the CARICOM Competition Commission, delivered a presentation on the introduction to Key Concepts and Ideas, Institutional Arrangements for Competition Law Enforcement, Competition and Trade Agreements and Competition Culture in CARICOM.

The workshop is consistent with the functions of the CARICOM Competition Commission the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. The Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC) which came into force in 2001, was amongst the changes agreed upon, in order to reflect the new community structures, and to move CARICOM from a Common Market to a Single Market and Economy.