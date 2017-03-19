Latest update March 20th, 2017 8:18 PM

Prime Minister attends abolition of India Indentureship celebration in Trinidad

Mar 19, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases

Georgetown – March 19, 2017

 Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith  Rowley and Prime Minister of Guyana Moses Nagamootoo with the President of Indian Diaspora Council, Ashook Ramsarran and other executives at the 100th Anniversary celebration of abolition of Indian Indentureship at the National Cultural Centre in Chaguanas.

Both Prime Minister Rowley and Prime Minister Nagamootoo were among speakers at the ceremonial opening.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo during his remarks, iterated the multi-ethnic, multi-cultural mix of the Caribbean and noted outstanding contributions of East Indians and their descendants to nationhood and all round development.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo was accompanied by High Commissioner Bishwaishwar Ramsaroop -Maraj. Several prominent persons came from India including Behar Member of Parliament and Foreign Ministry Secretary.

IMG-20170318-WA0002
IMG-20170318-WA0000
IMG-20170318-WA0001

