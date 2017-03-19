Prime Minister attends abolition of India Indentureship celebration in Trinidad

Georgetown – March 19, 2017

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley and Prime Minister of Guyana Moses Nagamootoo with the President of Indian Diaspora Council, Ashook Ramsarran and other executives at the 100th Anniversary celebration of abolition of Indian Indentureship at the National Cultural Centre in Chaguanas.

Both Prime Minister Rowley and Prime Minister Nagamootoo were among speakers at the ceremonial opening.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo during his remarks, iterated the multi-ethnic, multi-cultural mix of the Caribbean and noted outstanding contributions of East Indians and their descendants to nationhood and all round development.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo was accompanied by High Commissioner Bishwaishwar Ramsaroop -Maraj. Several prominent persons came from India including Behar Member of Parliament and Foreign Ministry Secretary.