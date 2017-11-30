Prime Minister calls for elimination of violence against women and girls

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo called on Guyanese men to take their roles seriously and to always protect their womenfolk.

“Among the men are the good the bad and the ugly…but I would hope that the bad men make the effort to change. If we could do so then there will be hope to eliminate the scourge of violence against women and girls.”

The Prime Minister was at the time addressing a Men’s forum, hosted by the Ministry of Social Protection as part of their 16 days of Activism Campaign Against Gender-based violence.

Speaking to the men gathered, the Prime Minister urged them to support the culture of equality in all spheres of life and to put an end to the “eye-pass” against women because of misperceptions about their economic and social status.

The Prime Minister noted that gender equality has been foremost in the 20-30 Sustainable Development Goals and that the Ministry of Social Protection has involved all stakeholders in the call to action.

“I stand here today as Prime Minister, as a man as a husband father and grandfather and appeal to all men to respect our women,” he emphasised.

In his presentation, Prime Minister Nagamootoo referred to the laws that protect victims of gender-based violence and the laws that protect victims and punishes the perpetrators.

Other speakers include Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives at the University of Guyana, Dr. Fitzgerald Yaw, who highlighted the challenges that gender-based violence poses to the public health division and other sectors crucial to the national development of the country.

Dr. Yaw advised that while gender roles are changing, women need to appreciate the sensitivity of men and men must not use provocation as an excuse for violence. He also pointed out that while women and children are the primary victims of gender-based violence, men are also affected.

Senior Gender Specialist at the Ministry of Social Protection, Adel Lilly observed that the challenge is global and affects everyone. This challenge, he says, has ‘developed considerably’ in the last years.

The forum was hosted under the theme “Leave no one behind; let’s collaborate to eradicate gender-based violence.”

By: Natasha Smith

