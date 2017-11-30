Latest update November 29th, 2017 8:38 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Prime Minister calls for elimination of violence against women and girls

Nov 29, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo called on Guyanese men to take their roles seriously and to always protect their womenfolk.

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo addressing the Men’s Forum.

“Among the men are the good the bad and the ugly…but I would hope that the bad men make the effort to change. If we could do so then there will be hope to eliminate the scourge of violence against women and girls.”

The Prime Minister was at the time addressing a Men’s forum, hosted by the Ministry of Social Protection as part of their 16 days of Activism Campaign Against Gender-based violence.

Speaking to the men gathered, the Prime Minister urged them to support the culture of equality in all spheres of life and to put an end to the “eye-pass” against women because of misperceptions about their economic and social status.

The Prime Minister noted that gender equality has been foremost in the 20-30 Sustainable Development Goals and that the Ministry of Social Protection has involved all stakeholders in the call to action.

“I stand here today as Prime Minister, as a man as a husband father and grandfather and appeal to all men to respect our women,” he emphasised.

Dr. Fitzgerald Yaw, Director, Office of Strategic Initiatives University of Guyana.

In his presentation, Prime Minister Nagamootoo referred to the laws that protect victims of gender-based violence and the laws that protect victims and punishes the perpetrators.

Other speakers include Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives at the University of Guyana, Dr. Fitzgerald Yaw, who highlighted the challenges that gender-based violence poses to the public health division and other sectors crucial to the national development of the country.

Dr. Yaw advised that while gender roles are changing, women need to appreciate the sensitivity of men and men must not use provocation as an excuse for violence. He also pointed out that while women and children are the primary victims of gender-based violence, men are also affected.

Senior Gender Specialist at the Ministry of Social Protection, Adel Lilly observed that the challenge is global and affects everyone.  This challenge, he says, has ‘developed considerably’ in the last years.

The forum was hosted under the theme “Leave no one behind; let’s collaborate to eradicate gender-based violence.”

Members of the audience at the Men’s Forum.

Adel Lilly, Senior Gender Specialist, Ministry of Social Protection.

 

Members of the audience at the Men’s Forum.

 

By: Natasha Smith

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Prime Minister calls for elimination of violence against women and girls

Prime Minister calls for elimination of violence against women and...

Nov 29, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 29, 2017 Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo called on Guyanese men to take their roles seriously and to always protect their womenfolk. “Among the men are the good the bad and the ugly…but I would hope that the bad men make the effort to change. If we could do so...
Read More
‘Live good and productive lives’ – Minister Trotman to St. Joseph’s graduates

‘Live good and productive lives’ –...

Nov 29, 2017

Teachers welcome Government’s increase in Remote Area Incentive

Teachers welcome Government’s increase in...

Nov 29, 2017

National CariSECURE task force launched

National CariSECURE task force launched

Nov 29, 2017

Potential homeowners get firsthand view of new duplexes at Perseverance

Potential homeowners get firsthand view of new...

Nov 29, 2017

Social Protection Ministry takes “no-nonsense” approach to sexual and domestic Violence

Social Protection Ministry takes...

Nov 29, 2017

New Colombian Ambassador accredited 

New Colombian Ambassador accredited 

Nov 29, 2017

Guyana has much to learn from Germany in clean energy transition

Guyana has much to learn from Germany in clean...

Nov 29, 2017

‘Speak out against errant minibus drivers’- Minister Ferguson

‘Speak out against errant minibus drivers’-...

Nov 29, 2017

More emphasis to be placed on combatting child abuse in 2018

More emphasis to be placed on combatting child...

Nov 29, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,217,922 hits