Prime Minister cautions against “eclectic” amendments of the constitution

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, June 15, 2017

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has ruled out the selective amendment of the constitution to “suit a particular situation”.

The Prime Minister was responding to suggestions from the Leader of the Opposition.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, on Wednesday evening at a public meeting in Enmore, ECD suggested amending the constitution to allow a foreigner to be among the list of nominees to chair the Guyana Elections Commissions (GECOM) after his second list of nominees was rejected by the President.

“I don’t think you can probably amend the constitution just to suit a particular situation. The constitution has to be amended or reformed judiciously to cater for all situations,” Prime Minister Nagamootoo told DPI/GINA in an invited comment before entering the 65 sitting of the National Assembly today.

The Prime Minister said that the Leader of the Opposition should not be “quick to rule out Guyanese” even as he joins with the President to craft a high-level team to work immediately on exploring modalities to bring a resolution to this matter .

The Prime Minister pointed out that the government is undertaking constitutional reform and that he is working to bring together a constitution reform consultative committee.

By: Tiffny Rhodius