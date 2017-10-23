Latest update October 23rd, 2017 7:49 PM

DPI, Guyana

Prime Minister lauds Private Sector contributions to hurricane-hit territories

Oct 23, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister

DPI, Guyana, Monday, October 23, 2017

Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo on Sunday praised the private sector for its contributions made over the past month to assist hurricane-hit territories in the Caribbean.

Hon. Moses Nagamootoo, Prime Minister of the Republic of Guyana.

The Prime Minister explained that following the disasters, President David Granger formed an emergency Ministerial Task Force, which saw him being appointed to head the body.

He said the goal of the body is to bring relief to those affected Caribbean countries, through the assistance of the Civil Defense Commission, the Private Sector, and the general public.

He highlighted the overwhelming response from the Private Aircraft Holder Associations who have so far safely evacuated over one hundred Guyanese.

“I think they have done a commendable job. They brought back the body of a Guyanese who died in Tortola after the first blast of the hurricane. I think families were pleased with this voluntary effort on the part of the aircraft to bring back Guyanese who wanted to come home,” Nagamootoo said.

He also commended various religious bodies and shipping associations for their efforts to provide several cost-free shipping arrangements.

“Through John Fernandes Wharf and Guyana National Industrial Corporation, we were able to carry out an estimated of 20 huge containers of dry foodstuff. Some ships have also taken out materials…I think they all should be commended,” Nagamootoo underscored.

Some of the items donated by the private sector included rice, water, sugar, chickpeas and other dried foods, as well as building materials for the reconstruction of homes.

The Prime Minister noted that the private sector must not only be commended for assisting the disaster-affected countries but should also be recognised for their efforts locally.

“In Bath, there was a private sector commission headed by Mr. Kumal Singh when he was told that the roof of a woman’s home had not been reinstalled; he quickly sent his men up and they restored the roof and completed the house…the private sector is a social partner with the state.”

 

By: Crystal Stoll

