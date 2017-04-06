Latest update April 6th, 2017 3:21 PM

Prime Minister meets Bartica Regatta Pageant Delegates 2017

Apr 06, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases

GEORGETOWN, Thursday, April 6, 2017 – Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, today, met with the delegates for the upcoming Bartica Regatta Pageant 2017. The Prime Minister urged the delegates to be bold and courageous in all their endeavors.

 

