Prime Minister meets Bartica Regatta Pageant Delegates 2017

Latest update April 6th, 2017 3:21 PM
Apr 06, 2017
Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases
GEORGETOWN, Thursday, April 6, 2017 – Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, today, met with the delegates for the upcoming Bartica Regatta Pageant 2017. The Prime Minister urged the delegates to be bold and courageous in all their endeavors.
Apr 06, 2017
Apr 05, 2017
