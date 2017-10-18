Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and newly elected President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, at the 137th IPU Assembly in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Speaker of the National Assembly Dr. Barton Scotland share a photo op with Gabriela Cuevas Barron, of Mexico, the newly elected President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, at the 137th IPU Assembly in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Ms. Barron won by a two-thirds majority against Uruguayan senator Ivonne Passada who was a former Vice President of IPU. She is the first woman president to lead the international organisation of 176 countries. Gabriella also is a former youth leader who became a senator following over 20 years in politics. She was a former governor of one of Mexico’s provinces.

Guyana joined the IPU in 2016 after Prime Minister Nagamootoo moved a motion that was unanimously approved in March.

Some 175 national parliaments representing 46,000 MPs are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The assembly ended on a serious note today with approval of resolutions strongly condemning Venezuela and Israel for taking political prisoners and denying basic human rights.

During the general debate in the Assembly Speaker Scotland served as a sessional chair.