Latest update February 20th, 2017 5:37 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo met Mr. Orin Gordon, ACCA Caribbean

Feb 20, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases

GEORGETOWN, Monday, February 20, 2017 – Mr. Orin Gordon, Head of the Port of Spain, Trinidad based Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Caribbean today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Mr. Gordon, a Guyanese, said that the purpose of his visit to Guyana was to explore opportunities to expand the ACCA Caribbean’s footprint in Guyana which he sees as having significant national development benefits.

Mr. Gordon is a former broadcaster who worked with the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and was previously the Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian newspaper in Trinidad. He has been recently appointed Head of ACCA Caribbean.

In receiving Mr. Gordon, Prime Minister Nagamootoo expressed gratitude for his visit and the ACCA Caribbean’s interest in Guyana and in deepening ties and relations with local partners and government.

 

News Categories

Documents

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this website and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Website Traffic

Hits

Pages|Hits |Unique

  • Last 24 hours: 11,406
  • Last 7 days: 117,937
  • Last 30 days: 417,939
  • Online now: 54