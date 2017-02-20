Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo met Mr. Orin Gordon, ACCA Caribbean

GEORGETOWN, Monday, February 20, 2017 – Mr. Orin Gordon, Head of the Port of Spain, Trinidad based Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Caribbean today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Mr. Gordon, a Guyanese, said that the purpose of his visit to Guyana was to explore opportunities to expand the ACCA Caribbean’s footprint in Guyana which he sees as having significant national development benefits.

Mr. Gordon is a former broadcaster who worked with the Guyana Broadcasting Corporation, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and was previously the Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian newspaper in Trinidad. He has been recently appointed Head of ACCA Caribbean.

In receiving Mr. Gordon, Prime Minister Nagamootoo expressed gratitude for his visit and the ACCA Caribbean’s interest in Guyana and in deepening ties and relations with local partners and government.