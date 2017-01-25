Latest update January 25th, 2017 3:25 PM

Prime Minister receives courtesy visit from new Chinese Envoy

Jan 25, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister, Press Releases

Georgetown, Wednesday, January 25, 2017- Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo has received HE Cui Jianchun, the new Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Cooperative republic of Guyana, during a courtesy visit.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Deputy Chief of Mission yang Chenqi and Third Secretary Guo Huaiguang when he visited the Office of the Prime Minister at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo welcomed Ambassador Jianchun who last served as Chinese Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, and assured him of Guyana’s firm commitment to stronger friendly ties with China and respect for ancestral and cultural bonds.

Ambassador Jianchun conveyed greetings to Prime Minister Nagamootoo from HE Li Keqiang, the Premier of the PRC.

 

