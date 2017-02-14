Prime Minister says Cummingsburg Accord laid the foundation for national and political unity

GEORGETOWN, Tuesday, February 14, 2017 – Honourable Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo congratulates the APNU+AFC Coalition on the 2nd anniversary of the signing of the Cummingsburg Accord.

The Prime Minister said that the historic Cummingsburg Accord, signed at the Georgetown Club on February 14th, 2015, has “laid the foundation for enduring national and political unity in Guyana.”

“On this second anniversary of the signing of the Cummingsburg Accord, we recommit to the fundamentals of the accord, specifically accountability, transparency and good governance. The Cummingsburg Accord, signed between A Partnership for National Unity, comprising five political parties and the Alliance for Change, is founded on the ideals of shared governance, inclusivity, partnership and mutual respect,” Prime Minister Nagamootoo said.

Following the signing of the Cummingsburg Accord, the APNU+AFC Coalition was formed and it successfully ousted the PPP/C regime in the May 11, 2015 General and Regional Elections.