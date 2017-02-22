Prime Minister swears in GNBA Board Members

GEORGETOWN, Wednesday, February 22, 2017– The Chairman of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) Lt. Col. Leslie Anthony Sobers and the five board members were, last evening, sworn in by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo at the Official Residence of the Prime Minister on Main Street.

The Board members are Dr Rovin Deodat, Scheherazade Ishoof -Khan, Jocelyn Josiah, Aretha Nichola Campbell and Joel Persid Edmond. One other member is to be named by the Opposition Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) and will be sworn in at a later date.

During brief remarks, Prime Minister Nagamootoo congratulated and thanked the members for accepting to serve on such an important state board. He explained that the previous board developed some difficulties along the way and as such this matter was discussed extensively at Cabinet.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo charged the members of the board to ensure all standards are met and not to only issue licenses but also to review both future and current license holders to ensure they are compliant with all regulations.

“President David Granger and I”, the Prime Minister said, “place very high confidence in you, the board members.”

The GNBA new board of directors was effective from February 1, 2017 and will serve for two years ending January 2019.