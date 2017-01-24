Prime Minnister sworn in to perform duties of the President

Latest update January 24th, 2017 9:08 AM
Office of the Prime Minister, Georgetown, Tuesday, January 24, 2017 – Prime Minster Moses Nagamootoo, sworn in, to perform the duties of the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.
President David Granger departed Guyana for the Dominican Republic to participate in the 2017 Summit of Heads of State of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
