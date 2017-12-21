Prison Service committed to reformation, reintegration of inmates – Director of Prisons

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 21, 2017

Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels said the Guyana Prison Service is committed to the rehabilitation of inmates to ensure their wholesome reintegration into society.

Further, Samuels further added that the new state-of-the-art prison to be constructed at Mazaruni will cater to more than just incarceration, it will also address the training needs of inmates.

“The expansion of the Mazaruni Prison will not only cater to cells and dormitories. Adequate consideration is being given to rehabilitative needs of offenders, therefore our budgetary allocations will continue to seek the required funding to ensure the construction of more trades shops, classrooms, increased facilitators and the necessary tools so that you can be meaningfully engaged during the course of your rehabilitation”, Samuels said.

Whilst acknowledging the high costs associated with training, the Director of Prisons (ag) opined that monies invested in equipping inmates with technical and vocational skills is monies well spent.

“Your success is the Guyana Prison Service’s success, and by extension the nation’s success. The monies spent on training is considered money well spent, when you leave here better prepared to serve your communities and you do not reoffend”, he added.

In addition, Samuels also noted society is now re-educating itself on the difference between incarceration and rehabilitation; and is willing to help those who show that they are truly rehabilitated. He urged the graduates to make the best use of second chances

“The fact that you are coming out of prison, like it or not, there will be some amount of stigma attached. The fact is most things are difficult before it becomes easy, however I can assure you that it is not what happens to you that is important, but it is what you make of what happens to you ….I want to challenge you today to see the best in yourself see yourself as successful and not let your past determine your future”, Samuels encouraged.

By: Kidackie Amsterdam

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/