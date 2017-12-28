Latest update December 28th, 2017 7:41 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Prison Service gym benefits from boxing gear donation

Dec 28, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 28, 2017

The Ministry of Social Cohesion through the National Sports Commission today donated boxing gear to the Guyana Prison Service to benefit inmates of the Republican Boxing (prison) gym.

Some of the gear donated to the Guyana Prison Service Gym.

Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr. George Norton said the donation will benefit sportsmen in the prison system, specifically those into boxing.

“We probably have future stars in the system. We have got to use every single individual, every single athlete. We must be able to give them that opportunity to exercise their potential,” Dr. Norton said.

Acting Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels expressed gratitude to the Ministry for the donation, since the prison gym lost all its gear, including a newly installed boxing ring in the Camp Street fire in July.

He said due to the destruction of the sport equipment, some of the inmates were unable to attend a recent boxing competition in St. Lucia. However, with the new gear, he is optimistic that the inmates will be able to attend future competitions.

Hon. Dr. George Norton tries on a Head guard and boxing gloves.

Director Samuels noted that because of boxing, several prisoners were able to make their way out of the system through their performances.

“The reality of it is, boxing has contributed to changing the discipline of many of the persons who are in prison. Many of those who were bad, we put them in the ring and after a period of time, the discipline improved significantly. So, this is an area we will be capitalising in 2018,” Samuels highlighted.

(From left) Christopher Jones, Director of Sports, Hon. Dr. George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sports, handing over the gear to Gladwin Samuels, Director of Prisons (ag), Kevin Pilgrim, Georgetown Prison Superintendent.

Meantime, Director of Sport, Christopher Jones commended the prison service for work done and revealed that one of the inmates was previously nominated for a sports award in 2016.

Jones said, “With continued support, we will make further donations to the prison service, so we will ensure those prisoners, not because they were incarcerated we will forget about them. There are talents that we harness in the prison service as recognised by the person who was nominated.”

Among the items donated were boxing gloves, testicle guards, punching bags, upright bike, mouth gears, head guards, push-up bar, row machine, jumping ropes, bow flex to name a few.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Public building to be renamed in Stephen Campbell’s honour

Public building to be renamed in Stephen Campbell’s honour

Dec 28, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (December 28, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr George Norton, announced that the building, which currently houses the Ministry of Citizenship will be renamed in honour of the Indigenous political leader, Mr. Stephen...
Read More
Oil production scheduled for March 2020

Oil production scheduled for March 2020

Dec 28, 2017

Inexperienced contractors contributing to projects extension

Inexperienced contractors contributing to...

Dec 28, 2017

Social Cohesion Minister fetes children of Riversview

Social Cohesion Minister fetes children of...

Dec 28, 2017

M.V Canawaima vessel to be docked for nine days

M.V Canawaima vessel to be docked for nine days

Dec 28, 2017

$762M allocated for the rehabilitation of stellings, reconditioning of vessels

$762M allocated for the rehabilitation of...

Dec 28, 2017

Flood relief assistance rushed to Canal No. 1 residents

Flood relief assistance rushed to Canal No. 1...

Dec 28, 2017

CJIA confirms December 2018 completion – CEO

CJIA confirms December 2018 completion –

Dec 28, 2017

Guyana gained more from renegotiation with ExxonMobil – Country Manager Henson

Guyana gained more from renegotiation with...

Dec 28, 2017

Prison Service gym benefits from boxing gear donation

Prison Service gym benefits from boxing gear...

Dec 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 408 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,302,938 hits