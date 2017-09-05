Prison Service releases secure contact information for inmates’ families

Sep 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Security, News, Press Releases
Dear Members of the Public,
Please be informed that efforts are being made to allow family members and friends to communicate with prisoners legally. Following the July 9, 2017 Jail Break, Murder and Arson at the Georgetown Prison, legal forms of communication were disrupted.
In the table below, the various Prison locations and numbers are represented so as to facilitate contact. It is recommended that you use the numbers provided to communicate with prisoners. Any requests made for credit transactions should be reported to 2256003, as this is prohibited.
|Mazaruni Prison
|Sibley Hall
|New Holding area Lusignan
|Lusignan Prison
|G/town
|New Amsterdam
|Timehri
|647-9690
|647-9658
|651-5870
|651-5986
|651-6045
|333-3658
|261-2236
|647-9689
|647-9673
|651-1564
|651-5948
|651-1523
|627-5184
|655-7711
|651-1578
|650-7685
|650-7685
|655-1560
|656-1564
In the table below, the scheduled timings of contact in relation to the various prison locations are represented. Note that National Holidays are excluded.
|Prison Location
|Time and Days
|Mazaruni and Sibley Hall
|Monday- Friday (13:00-15:00 hrs)
|New Holding Area Lusignan and Lusignan Prison
|Monday-Friday (9:00-15:00 hrs)
|Georgetown Prison
|Monday- Friday (9:00-15:00hrs)
|New Amsterdam Prison
|Tuesdays and Thursdays (9:00-15:00hrs)
|Timehri Prison
|Monday-Friday(8:00-15:30 hrs)
The Guyana Prison Service hopes that this initiative will benefit families and loved ones as intended. Visits are expected to commence on or before Friday, September 8, 2017 at the New Holding Area Lusignan and Lusignan Prisons. An official release will be provided.
Regards,
Gladwin Samuels, DSM
Director of Prisons (ag)
