Private cane farmers offered land closer to Uitvlugt estate

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, March 1, 2017

The route for transferring sugar cane stalks from Wales cane fields to the Uitvlugt estate is currently being upgraded. This information was released by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), Errol Hanoman.

Hanoman, via a release stated that, “The Corporation is in the process of upgrading the cane transport route from Wales to Uitvlugt to facilitate the transfer of the farmers’ cane via trailers as transfer via punts is too lengthy, costly and will incur double handling of the canes.”

Although much details were not given relating to the upgrade, Hanoman clarified that farmers from Wales, who are interested in the continuation of cane farming would be able to transfer harvested canes to the Uitvlugt factory for processing.

The release further pointed out that, “It has been determined that 60 percent of the farmers’ cultivation is closer to the Uitvlugt factory than it was to the Wales factory. For the farmers occupying the 40 per cent of the cultivation furthest from the Uitvlugt factory, it will be too costly to transfer these canes to the Uitvlugt factory, and as such the corporation met with these farmers during March 14-16, 2016, to advise them of the possibility of offering them lands at Uitvlugt to continue cane farming.”

Recently, the GuySuCo Board of Directors gave its approval for 14 farmers to commence cane farming in Uitvlugt. Approximately 54 farmers expressed an interest in lands at Uitvlugt however, 19 farmers requested lands of less than five hectares. “Management had a meeting with these farmers to inform them that the corporation will not be issuing lands below five hectares (one field) and suggested that if they cannot cultivate larger hectares individually, then they could form co-operatives,” the release stated.

By: Delicia Haynes