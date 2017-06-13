Latest update June 13th, 2017 7:00 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Private developers are again being warned to build or lose land

Jun 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has warned that it will soon repossess lands from those private developers, and house lot beneficiaries, who have breached their agreements. This comes as the CH&PA moves to pave the way for the development of more low and middle-income housing solutions for Guyanese.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO,) Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA,) Lelon Saul

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CH&PA Lelon Saul said that the authority is set to go after those developers, who acquired vast tracts of lands under the previous administration, but have since failed to develop them.  “We are currently engaging these developers. We are encouraging them to develop those lands, to live up to the agreement of sale, and I should say that in some cases it is likely that we would move to repossess some of those lands,” Saul said at CH&PA’S mid-year press conference on Monday.

He pointed out that many of these private developers still owed CH&PA money and this would make it easier for the authority to repossess the lands. Saul said that authority has commenced the repossession process, “I can tell you that I would have instructed our corporate secretary to initiate actions to repossess lands from private developers who have failed to deliver.”

CH&PA has also forwarded many of the developers’ agreements to the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Chambers for legal consideration before engaging the other defaulters. This was done after a review of the agreements was conducted by CH&PA’s corporate secretary, Hannifah Jordan.

Jordan explained that the agreements were reviewed in two batches, one for discrepancies and two towards strengthening the document. “When we review the agreements, there were two batches, the batches that were done in 2010- 2011 and the set that was done in 2013 and beyond. There were issues regarding the strengthening of those agreements and that is why the agreement in 2013 and beyond had additional penalties and conditions to cater for us in terms of whether you wanted to repossess or penalise the developer,” Jordan explained.

The CH&P is also going after those persons, who, in an attempt to defraud the system obtained more than one government house lot. Based

on CH&PA’s allocation policy, a person is only entitled to own one property or lot from the government.

CH&PA’s Operation Director, Denise King-Tudor explained once the authority establishes that someone is the owner of more than one

Operation Director, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA,) Denise King-Tudor

government house lot, they will move to repossess one of the lots, in accordance with their repossession policy.

“Sometime you find instances, where persons change their names (to obtain a lot) or they use another name or they are already married to someone and our policies say that if you are married or not if your spouse, should own then you are not eligible to the government’s housing programme,” King-Tudor explained.

She explained that these instances are either reported to the CH&PA by concerned citizens; in other instances, it is unearthed and there are

cases where persons report this information, when the authority conducts data cleansing, “We will find that persons in Region Five (5) or Six (6,) they acquire a lot in Region Four(4) and so once we would have established that and we would have done our research and assessment of  the situation, we would determine which one the properties that person should have,” King-Tudor explained.

In determining which of the lots that the person should be left with, the CH&PA takes into consideration such ramifications as the investment made and where the persons actually work and reside, Tudor-King said. “You would find that if that person would have acquired a house lot in Region Six and Region Four, because maybe there is a shift in where they work, they have constructed on the lot in Region Four and so we would repossess the lot in Region Six,” she explained.

Concerns over the approximately 25,000 applications on file, has led the CH&PA to be reviewing some of the mechanisms used to enable home ownership. It also has the authority reviewing the use of those lands that were disbursed to private and other landowners, but to date remain undeveloped. In addition to using these lands to meet the huge demand for house lots, the authority may also seek in the future to utilise them, to expand their pilot project of constructing apartments, condominiums, and wooden houses for Guyanese that are within the low to middle-income brackets.

 

