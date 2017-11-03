Latest update November 3rd, 2017 5:19 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Protect national pride in face of Opposition’s disrespect of President, National Assembly -Minister Harmon

Nov 03, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

 

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 3, 2017Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon is urging members of the political Opposition to act responsibly and in the best interest of the country and with respect for its institutions. Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing held today at the Ministry of the Presidency, the State Minister flayed Opposition Members of Parliament, who he said conducted themselves, during President David Granger’s address to the National Assembly, in a manner that brings the country’s public offices and institutions into disrepute and disrespects the office of the President.

“We may have our differences; we may have protests; protests are legal, but let us recognise civility. Let us not break down or tear down national institutions and bring disrespect and disregard to those institutions, which are meant to uphold us and hold us as a nation together,” the Minister said.

Adding that the furore created by the Opposition was unfortunate and a significant departure from what is known and accepted as legitimate protest, Minister Harmon said that the reconvening of the National Assembly was not the forum to exhibit that kind of behaviour, particularly since so many members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries were present in the House to listen to the President update the nation on the current state of the nation’s affairs and outline his plans for the next financial year. Using a colloquial metaphor, Minister Harmon said, “It’s [as] if you invited someone to your home; you try to show them the best, but when they came there, they gave them the latrine of their behaviour.”

Yesterday’s spectacle aside, the Minister maintains that the wider Guyanese public expects more of their leaders and will not let those types of displays redefine who we are as a people. “We recall in May 2015 after the elections when the Coalition came into Office that there was a swelling of national pride not only here in Guyana but all across the world people felt proud again to be identified as Guyanese and it is this pride that we have to protect and we want to ensure that our national institutions and our national leaders are given that level of civility and courtesy in public life,” Minister Harmon said.

As has become customary, President Granger addressed the National Assembly at the opening of the 71st Sitting of the Eleventh Parliament after a two-month recess. However, during his speech, he was loudly heckled by placard-bearing members of the Opposition intent on drowning him out and who could not be restrained by the Speaker of the House.

Recent Articles

Opposition disruptive behaviour should not “redefine us as a people” – Minister Harmon

Opposition disruptive behaviour should not “redefine us as a...

Nov 03, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, November 3, 2017 State Minister, Joseph Harmon during his post cabinet press conference today, said Guyanese should not allow the disruptive behaviour of the Parliamentary Opposition during the Presidential address at the 71st sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday,...
Read More
President’s College Graduands told that they need to exercise discipline and commitment towards achieving goals

President’s College Graduands told that they...

Nov 03, 2017

Protect national pride in face of Opposition’s disrespect of President, National Assembly -Minister Harmon

Protect national pride in face of Opposition’s...

Nov 03, 2017

Wales residents benefit from medical outreach

Wales residents benefit from medical outreach

Nov 03, 2017

Govt breaking barriers in combat against TIP

Govt breaking barriers in combat against TIP

Nov 03, 2017

911 emergency system up and running

911 emergency system up and running

Nov 03, 2017

PM reiterates Govt’s fight against illicit drugs

PM reiterates Govt’s fight against illicit

Nov 03, 2017

Local language institute critical to preserving traditional knowledge- Minister Allicock

Local language institute critical to preserving...

Nov 03, 2017

Government takes over nearly $4B debt from Atlantic Hotels Inc.

Government takes over nearly $4B debt from...

Nov 03, 2017

UG, Agriculture Ministry consult on food and nutrition security

UG, Agriculture Ministry consult on food and...

Nov 03, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 398 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,124,551 hits