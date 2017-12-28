Protect yourself from flooding – CDC

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 28, 2017

The Civil Defense Commission (CDC) is advising the public to take all necessary precautions to protect against the imminent threat of flooding due to expected heavy and continuous rainfall across the country.

According to the CDC, there is a high risk of water accumulations/flooding in low-lying areas and those with poor drainage.

The public is therefore advised to elevate all items and appliances from the ground level to prevent damage, place flood barriers such as sandbags around your home to prevent or minimise water entering your property, avoid entering into flood waters as far as possible or use protective footwear.

Also, wash your feet with bleach treated water before entering the house, then apply Vaseline or oil to your skin.

Keep children out of the water as they are at higher risk of contracting diseases.

More importantly, use safe or treated water for drinking, cooking, brushing your teeth, and for making ice and/or drinks. Safe water is water that has been boiled and treated with bleach.

Be prepared to evacuate to upper flats or to evacuate your homes altogether should the need arise.

The public is also advised to remain alert and aware of the water levels and weather situation at all times.

Contact the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) for additional information or if you wish to report flooding in your community on (592) 226-1114, 226-8815, 226-1027 or 225-5847, or contact our 24 Hours National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on (592) 623-1700 and 600-7500.