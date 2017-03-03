Provision of best quality healthcare is a national priority – Minister Cummings tells RHOs

GINA, Guyana, Friday, March 3, 2017

The first quarterly Regional Health Officers’ (RHOs) meeting culminated today, with Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings reminding the officers of the government’s mandate which is to provide the best quality healthcare.

The RHOs Meeting was held under the retained theme “Collaboratively we build a resilient healthcare system that is acceptable, accessible, timely, and appropriate to meet the needs of every person in Guyana.”

Minister Cummings gave the closing remarks and the charge to regional health officials urging them to continually contribute to efficient and effective healthcare delivery, while taking pride and excellence in the delivery of their work and service.

“You are placed in the region to advance the work of the Ministry of Public Health as together we strive to deliver universal primary healthcare to all Guyanese,” Minister Cummings explained.

The Minister also encouraged the officers to return to their regions and build and strengthen relationships with their respective regional authorities as they work collectively to align their vision with that of the government, to ensure all persons in Guyana access equal healthcare.

The importance of data collection and management in the regions was also emphasised since there is need to record achievements and challenges, as well as what is to be expected for this will allow for accurate determination and documentation of progress in each region.

By: Delicia Haynes