Public Infrastructure’s budget given the green light

Dec 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News, Parliament

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 12, 2017

The sum of $32B that was allocated in the 2018 Budget for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was today given the green light by the National Assembly’s Committee of Supply.

From the $32B allocated $7.8B will go towards current expenditures while the remaining $24.1B will go towards the capital expenditures.

The sum will be used for the execution of the Ministry’s 2018 work programme which includes policy development and administration, public works and transport.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson highlighted that the monies will be used to complete and commence several infrastructural projects. These works cater to roads, bridges, ferry vessels, sea and river defences, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and stellings among others.

When questioned, Minister Patterson pointed out that while there have been delays with some of the projects, especially the upgrade of the CJIA, all works will be completed in a timely manner to the benefit of all Guyanese.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

 

