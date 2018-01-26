Public/Private Partnership Policy Document to be laid in National Assembly

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 26, 2018

A Draft Public/Private Partnership Policy Document outlining Government’s plan to invest heavily in catalytic physical infrastructure, renewable energy and other key areas, will be laid in the National Assembly by Finance Minister, Winston Jordan.

This announcement was made today by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon during a post-cabinet press conference. The Minister said the document also proposes that investments be made in the environment, agricultural diversification, agri-industrial development, Education and Training and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The Policy document is intended to create the appropriate institutional and legal framework for encouraging the private sector to play a more important role in procuring and financing infrastructure projects through Public/Private Partnerships.

In addition, a copy of an external loan agreement between the Government of Guyana and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to the tune of US$63.5M for financing the Government’s Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme, was presented by the Finance Minister.

The loan, Minister Harmon noted, “represents the un-disbursed balance of a previous loan that was granted to finance the road network upgrade and expansion programme, but which was discontinued”.

The agreement will be laid in the National Assembly in accordance with Section (3) (6) of the External Loans Act.

By: Stacy Carmichael

