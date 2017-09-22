Public servants’ salaries at negotiations stage – budget preparations continue

Sep 22, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News
DPI, GUYANA, Friday, September 22, 2017
With the 2018 National Budget preparations ongoing, Public Servants can look forward to yet another increase in wages. This is according to Minister of State Joseph Harmon who told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that salaries for public servants are in the “negotiation stage.”
Minister Harmon pointed out that a committee was established to exclusively deal with the wages of public servants. According to the Minister, the committee comprises of “several persons from the government side and those from the Public Service Union.” Detailed discussions on how much of an increase public servants will receive will commence shortly between the two sides the Minister said.
Ensuring the Guyanese populace lives a quality of life that is acceptable remains high on the government’s agenda. Only as recent as yesterday, Minister Harmon announced that the administration is moving to standardising the employment of sweeper/cleaners as public servants.
The Minister said that he is optimistic that the intervention will bring an end to the situation with the sweeper/cleaners. Regularising their employment will also ensure that they receive the same benefits as every other public servant.
By: Isaiah Braithwaite
