Latest update
January 13th, 2018 4:32 PM
Home
About Us
Contact
Latest News
Sports Commission supports all-local horse race meet
Crop Protection certification programme to be introduce at UG Tain Campus
Guysuco’s medical personnel, social workers complete mental health training
Gov’t stands ready to support Guyanese affected by unrest in Venezuela
Inter-agency approach to resolve issues affecting Agriculture in Coomacka
Home
News
Government
Ministry of Agriculture
Ministry of Business & Tourism
Ministry of Communities
Ministry of Education
Ministry of Finance
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Ministry of Natural Resources
Ministry of the Presidency
Office of the Prime Minister
State
Citizenship
Social Cohesion
Ministry of Public Health
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Ministry of Public Security
Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Ministry of Social Protection
Judiciary
Court
Legislative
Parliament
Government Ministries
Media Centre
Media Resources
Press Releases
Media Accreditation Form
Publications
Hinterland Highlights
Documents
Videos
Photo Gallery
follow
Facebook
RSS Feed
Youtube
Message of His Excellency Brigadier David Granger to the National Assembly of Guyana, on the payment of workers of the Guyana Sugar Corporation 2018.01.10